Digest (July 27): Outlaws top Bayhawks in overtime, 12-11

The Chesapeake Bayhawks suffered a 12-11 overtime loss to the host Denver Outlaws in Major League Lacrosse on Thursday afternoon. Niko Amato (Maryland) made 18 saves and rookie attackman Josh Byrne scored four goals in the loss. Byrne has 32 goals in eight games to rank second in MLL history among rookies. Florida Launch attackman Kieran McArdle holds the rookie record with 34 goals in 2014. Veteran attackman Matt Danowski had three goals and two assists for Chesapeake (6-7), which had won two straight games. Rookie attackmen Nick Aponte and Colin Heacock (Maryland) both had a goal and assist for the Bayhawks, who now face a must-win situation in the regular-season finale. Chesapeake must win a rematch with Denver on Thursday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and hope for some help in order to earn one of four playoff berths. Midfielder Romar Dennis (Loyola Maryland) had a hat trick to lead Denver (9-4), and Jack Kelly had a season-high 24 saves.

World Games: Lacrosse made its debut in The World Games, a non-Olympic multisport event hosted by the International World Games Association, as the United States women's national team defeated Poland, 20-0, in the opener Thursday in Wroclaw, Poland. Attacker Alyssa Murray led Team USA with three goals and nine assists. Attacker Brooke Griffin (Maryland, South River) added three goals and three assists.

Horse racing

Tribute day for Ben's Catto include a bobblehead

A tribute to late Mid-Atlantic legend Ben's Cat will go on as planned Nov. 11 at Laurel Park and include a bobblehead giveaway in the likeness of the 26-time stakes winner and four-time Maryland Horse of the Year bred, owned and trained by Hall of Fame horseman King Leatherbury. Maryland Jockey Club officials originally set aside the date as a ceremony to honor Ben's Cat on his retirement at age 11. Ben's Cat was sent to the Kentucky farm of Bayne and Christina Welker on June 28 but was euthanized July 6 after surgery for colic. ... The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a jackpot carryover of $6,154.41 when live racing resumes with a 10-race program today. First-race post time is 1:10 p.m.

Saratoga: Cloud Computing is set to race for the first time since his upset victory over Classic Empire in the 142nd Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Saturday's 11/8-mile Jim Dandy (G2) at Saratoga. Trainer Chad Brown hopes to use the Jim Dandy as a springboard to Saratoga's $1.25 million Travers (G1), run at 11/4 miles Aug. 26. He shares topweight of 123 pounds in an abbreviated field of five with Always Dreaming, the Kentucky Derby winner that finished eighth as the Preakness favorite and also making his return. Multiple Grade 1 winner A.P. Indian, the defending champion, is one of two Maryland-based horses to face off in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt (G1) on Saturday at Saratoga. Based at Fair Hill with trainer Arnaud Delacour, A.P. Indian was second by a half-length to Whitmore in the Maryland Sprint (G3) on May 20 at Pimlico. Trainer Graham Motion, also based at Fair Hill, will be represented at Saratoga Saturday by Ascend in the Bowling Green (G2). Maryland-based Irish War Cry will make his first start since the Belmont as the 5-2 favorite in Sunday's 11/8-mile Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park.

ET CETERA

Brigade hosting Soulin chase for playoff spot

The Brigade (4-8) return to Royal Farms Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m., looking to earn consecutive victories over the Arena Football League-leading Philadelphia Soul (11-1). The Soul already clinched the top spot in the AFL playoffs, while Baltimore is in pursuit of the final berth with the Washington Valor (2-10). Baltimore defeated the Soul, 49-42, on July 8 behind quarterback Shane Carden, who combined for six touchdowns.

Washington College Hall of Fame: The Washington College Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six members and honor the 2013 softball team during a dinner and ceremony Oct. 14. Inductees include: George Rosengarten Atterbury (1997-lacrosse), Ne'Ko Morrissa Browder (2004-tennis), Timothy J. Hart (1979-lacrosse), Janet Lee Studdiford Malcom (2004-lacrosse), Seth Brian Morgan (2002-tennis) and Shoko Nakamura (2004-tennis).

— From Sun staff and news services