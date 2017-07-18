Digest (July 18): United States finishes perfect pool-play run in women's World Cup lacrosse

Kayla Treanor had a hand in five of her team's first six goals as the United States finished pool play unbeaten with a 17-6 victory over Wales on Tuesday at the Federation of International Lacrosse Rathbones Women's World Cup in Guildford, England. The United States outscored its five pool-play opponents by a combined score of 86-21 and earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The Americans will meet Israel in the quarterfinals today. Israel went 4-0 to win Pool C, then staged a late comeback to beat Japan, 8-7, in a play-in game Tuesday. Brooke Griffin (Maryland, South River) had a hat trick, her fourth game in the tournament with at least three goals, to earn Player of the Match honors. Treanor, who had a U.S. team single-game record of 12 points in Saturday's win over England, paced the offense with five goals and two assists, and Ally Carey (John Carroll) had a hat trick to go along with seven draw controls. Carey and Taylor Cummings (Maryland, McDonogh) helped the United States to a 17-8 advantage on the draw.

College football

Navy embraces underdogrole in AAC West Division

Coack Ken Niumatalolo and Navy's two team captains are embracing being picked third in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference. Media members tabbed Memphis as the team to beat in the West with Houston as the runner-up in the preseason poll released by the AAC on Tuesday. Navy, which represented the West Division in the second AAC championship game last season, received just one first-place vote out of a possible 30. (See poll in Scoreboard below). "I know the media has to predict stuff as part of sports, but I don't really pay much attention to any of that," Niumatalolo said at the AAC Media Day in Providence, R.I. "Bottom line is that you have to get it done on the field. This is a results-driven profession. I've never gotten caught up in preseason polls. My job is to get our team ready to play football games."

— Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Maryland award: The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the Fiesta Bowl have announced Maryland as the winner of the inaugural Community Service Award. Maryland was chosen from a pool of three finalists and received the award for its Share the Shell community outreach program. The Community Service Award will be presented by NACDA and the Fiesta Bowl this fall.

ET CETERA

McDonogh guard Lockegets offer from Jayhawks

For now anyways, the only thing Noah Locke has to worry about is the stress he's putting on his family's mail carrier. The McDonogh rising-senior combo guard has had a breakout summer on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, earning praise from recruiting analysts and attention from college coaches, and on Tuesday, he shared the latest spoils of his success, tweeting that he received an offer from Kansas. The Jayhawks offer is his most high profile yet, joining a pile that includes Maryland, Virginia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State and many more. According to 247Sports.com, Locke has received 18 offers since April 24, or about one every five days. An All-Metro first-team selection last season, Locke averaged 18 points, six rebounds and three assists per game for the Eagles.

— Jonas Shaffer

College softball: Maryland announced the addition of transfer pitcher Sydney Golden for next season. Golden comes to College Park after two seasons at Cal State Fullerton, where she was named the 2016 Big West Conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year. Golden has two years of eligibility remaining.

Fitness challenge: Towson University will host the Fallen Tiger Fitness Challenge at Unitas Stadium on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The challenge honors the late Maj. Robert Marchanti, with all proceeds going to the Marchanti endowed scholarship. The challenge will be a crossfit-type workout. The registration fee is $50. For more information, go to tutiger

tracks.com/FallenTiger17.com.

— From Sun staff and news services