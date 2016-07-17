Digest: Donovan, Danowski lead Bayhawks to 14-13 road win over Launch

Matt Donovan and Matt Danowski scored back-to-back goals in the fourth quarter to break a tie and lead the Chesapeake Bayhawks to a come-from-behind 14-13 victory over the host Florida Launch in Major League Lacrosse. The Bayhawks trailed 12-8 entering the final period but outscored the host Launch 6-1 to close the game. Donovan scored three of his four goals in the fourth for Chesapeake (7-4). Jay Carlson (Maryland, St. Paul's) and Myles Jones added two goals apiece, and Kevin Cooper (Maryland, Archbishop Spalding) had a goal and two assists. Niko Amato (Maryland) finished with 12 saves for the Bayhawks. Florida (2-8) was led by Kieran McArdle's two goals and four assists.

More lacrosse: Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) capped an incredible comeback by the U.S., scoring with eight seconds left to lift the Americans to a 13-12 victory over Canada in the final of the Federation of International Lacrosse men's under-19 world championship in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The world championship is the eighth straight for the U.S., which is the only nation to win the event since its inception in 1988, improving to 47-2 all time in under-19 play. Canada scored the first six goals and led 8-2 at halftime, 11-8 after three quarters and 12-9 with just over seven minutes to play. Timmy Kelly (Calvert Hall) and Mac O'Keefe scored to cut the lead to one, and incoming Maryland recruit Jared Bernhardt buried an outside shot to tie the game with 2:34 remaining. Terps rising sophomore Austin Henningsen won 15 of 26 faceoffs for the U.S., and Bernhardt was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after a one-goal, one-assist game.

NBA: Undrafted rookie wing Danuel House agreed to a two-year deal with the Washington Wizards on Friday, according to The Vertical. The former Texas A&M star had signed a partly guaranteed contract earlier with the Wizards, but he impressed in his first four summer-league games, averaging 12 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Major League Soccer: Fabian Espindola scored in the 89th minute to give D.C. United a 1-1 tie with the host Columbus Crew. Espindola split three defenders to come up with a loose ball near the top of the box and slotted a low shot just beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Steve Clark to tie it for United (5-7-7). The Crew (3-7-9) played a man down after Harrison Afful received a red card for a studs-up tackle in the 74th minute.

WNBA: Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, and Breanna Stewart had 10 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots in the Seattle Storm's 80-51 victory Friday night over the visiting Washington Mystics. Sue Bird and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis added 12 points apiece for the Storm (8-13). Mosqueda-Lewis hit a career-high four 3-pointers, and Bird had seven assists. Emma Meesseman had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (9-13).