Digest: Locals help lead U.S. under-19 men's lacrosse team to FIL world championship

Pennsylvania's Alex Roesner (Loyola Blakefield) scored five goals, leading seven players with at least two, as the U.S. dominated Australia, 23-1, to advance to the championship game of the Federation of International Lacrosse men's under-19 world championship in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The U.S. will face Canada or the Iroquois Nationals. Incoming Maryland recruit Jared Bernhardt had two goals and two assists, while Virginia's Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) had a goal and two assists. Terps rising sophomore Austin Henningsen won seven of 11 faceoffs.

More lacrosse: A proposal by Division I lacrosse coaches to halt early recruiting earned a key victory, as the NCAA Division I Council reinserted a key provision that would restrict phone calls to a recruit before their junior year, allowing the original proposal to move forward. The legislation moves to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors for consideration. It likely will be voted on in April, according to a source familiar with the process; the proposal could go into effect as early as Aug. 1, 2017.

—Matt Kinnear, Inside Lacrosse

Women's college basketball: UMBC coach Phil Stern signed a contract extension that runs through the 2020-2021 season, athletic director Tim Hall announced. Stern has coached the Retrievers for 14 seasons. Last season, they went 18-14, including an appearance in the Women's Basketball Invitational quarterfinals. UMBC earned its first-ever postseason victory with a 61-49 win against Fairfield in the first round of the WBI. Stern's record overall is 174-249, including an America East Conference tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance in 2007.

Colleges: Maryland kicker Adam Greene (Broadneck) was among 32 Terps across 12 sports who earned the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. The 914 athletes from the 14 Big Ten Conference schools who earned the honor maintained a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year. Others included former men's basketball players Trevor Anzmann (Westminster) and Varun Ram (River Hill) and women's basketball player Kristen Confroy. … Recent Navy graduate and swimming standout Ellen Bradford was selected as the Patriot League Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She had a 4.0 GPA as an honors systems engineering major and ranked first on the Naval Academy's Academic Order of Merit for the Class of 2016.

—Daniel Gallen, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Indoor soccer: Former Blast standout midfielder Denison Cabral has been named the new coach of the Harrisburg Heat, which has joined the Blast in the newly formed Indoor Professional League. Cabral, a native of Brazil, scored 445 goals in 12 seasons with the Blast. He retired in 2010 and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2014. The Heat recently joined the IPL after going 1-18 playing in the Major Arena Soccer League last season. The IPL, which is set to kick off its inaugural season later this year, has four teams in place, with the St. Louis Ambush and Florida Tropics SC also in the fold.

—Glenn Graham

National Women's Soccer League: The Washington Spirit has been awarded a Maryland chapter of its U.S. Soccer Girls' Development Academy by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The team trains and plays home games at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds. ... Five Spirit players will participate in the Rio Olympics next month. Forward Crystal Dunn and defender Ali Krieger will represent the United States. Midfielder Diana Matheson, defender Shelina Zadorsky and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will play for Canada.

Golf: Andrea Kraus, from Cockeysville's Hayfields Country Club, fired a 1-under-par 71 and won the Women's Golf Association's annual Greiner Trophy at Caves Valley Golf Club on Thursday. Kraus, a former winner, had three birdies on the Owings Mills course, which was played at about 5,200 yards. Sally Ratcliffe, from Baltimore's Elkridge Club, was second, at 82. Another former winner, Bonnie Fry, from Bel Air's Maryland Golf & Country Club, won the Seniors title with an 80.

Youth boys basketball: Baltimore Team Thrill won the under-10 Amateur Athletic Union national championship in Clarksville, Tenn. The team, coached by Donnell "Mookie" Dobbins, defeated Miami-based Night Rydas Elite, 48-28, to go 10-0 in its week of competition. The team of fourth-graders also won the state championship last month.