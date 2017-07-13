Digest (July 13): U.S. women's lacrosse team coasts to victory in World Cup opener

The United States opened defense of its world championship with a 19-3 victory over Scotland at the Federation of International Lacrosse Rathbones World Cup in Guildford, England, on Thursday. A record 25 nations are competing in the World Cup, which dates to 1982 and has been played every four years since 1989. Playing Scotland for the first time since a quarterfinal victory in the 2005 FIL World Cup in Annapolis, the United States got on the board just 56 seconds into the game on a goal by Ally Carey (John Carroll), and Kelly Rabil (Hammond) followed just 43 seconds later with another goal. Rabil and Brooke Griffin (South River) each scored four goals for the Americans, while Marie McCool and Kayla Treanor each had a hat trick. Treanor also had three assists. Carey, a midfielder who helped the U.S. team to a 14-10 advantage on draw controls, was named the Player of the Match. The Americans will play Australia, their longtime rival, today at 10 a.m. Australia, which fell to Canada 9-5 on Thursday, is the only other nation to have beaten the U.S. in World Cup play, and won world championships in 1986 and 2005. The U.S. has won each of the other seven World Cup titles.

IWCLA: After leading Navy to the NCAA semifinals, coach Cindy Timchal was named the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association South Region Coach of the Year.

Pro basketball

Wizards match offer sheetto keep forward Porter

The Washington Wizards have matched the Brooklyn Nets' four-year, $106 million offer sheet to keep forward Otto Porter. Under NBA rules, the Wizards had two days to match Brooklyn's offer sheet for the 24-year-old restricted free agent. Porter becomes Washington's highest-paid player for the time being, ahead of guards Bradley Beal and John Wall. He set career highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds 1.5 steals per game and shot .516 from the field and .434 from 3-point range last season, his fourth as a professional.

Summer league: Melo Trimble (Maryland) finished his summer league stint with the Philadelphia 76ers right where he started — watching the end of a close game from the bench. Trimble followed his best performance in Las Vegas — 13 points in 13 minutes in Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics — with a solid six-minute effort against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Women's soccer

Spirit loses leading scorerOrdega to knee injury

Washington Spirit forward Francisca Ordega has been placed on the 45-day disabled list with a chondral defect in her right knee. Ordega will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury and is expected to make a full recovery. The 23-year-old Nigeria women's national team forward is Washington's leading scorer with four goals.

Arena Football League: The Brigade carry their first winning streak into Saturday's home matchup against the Tampa Bay Storm at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena. The Storm have taken each of the teams' previous two matchups, including a 62-55 win in Baltimore on May 7, which featured 357 yards and six touchdown passes from Brigade quarterback Shane Carden.

Laurel Park: G. Watts Humphrey Jr.'s speedy homebred filly Morticia begins the second half of a sophomore season that has already produced a pair of stakes victories in Saturday's $100,000 Stormy Blues. The 10th running of the 51/2-furlong Stormy Blues for 3-year-old fillies is the richest event on Laurel's summer stakes calendar and one of three worth $250,000 in purses to be run over its world-class turf course Saturday as part of an 11-race program that begins at 1:10 p.m.

Morgan men's basketball: Morgan State has added to its 2017 recruiting class with the signing of LaPri McCray-Pace. Coach Todd Bozeman announced the addition of the Conwell-Egan Catholic High guard Thursday. Pace earned 2016 Bucks County Courier Times Player of the Year. He was also selected to the PA Sports Writers' All-State second team and earned first-team all-league.

— From Sun staff and news services