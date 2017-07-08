Digest (July 8): Brigade upend Soul, hand defending AFL champ first setback of season

The Baltimore Brigade posted their biggest victory of their inaugural season, upsetting the two-time defending Arena Football League champion Philadelphia Soul, 49-42, on Saturday at Royal Farms Arena. The Brigade (4-6) handed the Soul (10-1) their first loss of the season. Baltimore rallied from a pair of 14-point deficits in the first half and took charge in the second half. Quarterback Shane Carden threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another to pace the Brigade. Brandon Thompkins, Reggie Gray, Brandon Collins, Milton Williams and Paul Browning all caught touchdown passes for Baltimore. Varmah Sonie led the Brigade defense with eight tackles. Dan Raudabaugh threw for five touchdown passes for the Soul. Annapolis High and Salisbury University graduate Larry Beavers returned two kickoffs for 35 yards for Philadelphia.

Pro basketball

Former Terp Carter does well for Nuggets

After forgoing his senior year at Maryland and going undrafted a year ago, forward Robert Carter Jr. signed with the Golden State Warriors for their summer league team in Las Vegas. Carter didn't play much and when he got on the court, didn't play well. Carter then headed to Italy and put up solid numbers (13 points a game, 6.6 rebounds) for Enel Brindisi, a middle-of-the-pack team in the country's top professional league. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward earned him another summer league invite — this time from the Denver Nuggets. In the Nuggets' Las Vegas opener, Carter came off the bench to finish with 17 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes of a 102-99 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday. Carter has a more realistic chance to make the Nuggets than he did the Warriors. Denver, which finished 40-42 last season, signed and then traded forward Danilo Gallinari to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday with the idea that 21-year-old Spaniard Juancho Hernangomez is ready to assume a more significant role in the rotation.

— Don Markus

International basketball

U.S. upended by Canadain U-19 tournament semis

Maryland teammates Kevin Huerter and Joshua Tomaic were hoping to play against each other in Sunday's under-19 World Cup gold-medal game in Cairo. Their teams will play each other, but only a bronze medal will be up for grabs after the United States was upset by Canada and Spain lost to Italy on Saturday. With Huerter seemingly still affected by an injured finger on his shooting hand, and with Tomaic hampered by fouls, the rising sophomores did not have much impact in the semifinals. Huerter, who has also been bothered by a stomach flu, played less than 10 minutes Saturday, going scoreless and missing all three of his shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, in a 99-87 loss. Tomaic, who had showed some unexpected perimeter offense earlier in the tournament, finished with five points and six rebounds in a 66-63 loss.Immanuel Quickley (John Carroll) scored five points on 1-for-6 shooting to go with three rebounds and three assists.

— Don Markus

ET CETERA

Terps promote Papioto assistant baseball coach

Anthony Papio was promoted to volunteer assistant coach Wednesday morning. Papio served as a student assistant coach for the Terps in 2017 after a five-year playing career in College Park.

Women's soccer: The Washington Spirit (3-6-3) played the Orlando Pride (4-5-4) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon in the first NWSL Lifetime Game of the Week played at the Maryland SoccerPlex. After trailing for the majority of the second half, Washington tied in the 90th minute on a penalty kick earned by Kristie Mewis and converted by Mallory Pugh.

— From Sun staff and news services