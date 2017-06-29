Digest (June 29): Bel Air's Kalisz wins 400 IM at U.S. swimming nationals

Olympic medalist Chase Kalisz of Bel Air won the 400-meter individual medley in 4 minutes, 6.99 seconds — a world-best time this year — on the third night of the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis. Winners of each event qualify for the world championship team, which will compete in Budapest, Hungary, next month. Kalisz won the silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics.

College track & field

Farden Carter, a veteran of more than a decade of high school coaching, will lead Howard Community College's track and field program. Athletic Director Diane Schumacher announced the hiring of Carter to coach the men's and women's teams. The Dragons men's team placed fourth and the women's team 10th at this year's National Junior College Athletic Association National Championships. Carter served as the track and field head coach at Wise High in Upper Marlboro for 11 years. Carter also has been a track and field head coach at Duvall, Reservoir and Long Reach high schools. The Marshall graduate coached Duvall's indoor and outdoor track teams to a state title in 2012.

Arundel grad Gainey joins initial Queens program

Arundel High graduate Nathan Gainey, a two-time state champion who compiled a 139-16 high school record, is a member of the first class of wrestlers for Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. The program was started in April with the hiring of U.S. Olympian Ken Chertow as coach. Chertow was a three-time All-American at Penn State and coached at Ohio State and Penn State while also developing and coaching his Gold Medal Training Camp System. The Queens wrestling team will get together for the first time Sunday when they host the Gold Medal Training Camp.

Et Cetera

Triathlon: Fort Ritchie Sprint Triathlon was chosen by USA Triathlon as the Maryland High School Championship. The Aug. 6 event in Cascade is one of only 19 triathlons within the United States selected to host a state championship race. The race features a 750-meter swim, 15-mile bike race and 3-1-mile run. The race will also hold a relay event. To register, go to racinemultisports.com/ft.

College baseball: Cory Beddick was hired as Washington College coach. Beddick, a graduate of Gettysburg, comes to Chestertown from Hood, where he served as the Blazers' first baseball coach and turned Hood into a competitive team in just three seasons. He was named the 2016 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Coach of the Year. Beddick replaces Matt Reynolds, who was named the head coach at his alma mater, Massachusetts, last month.

Men's college basketball: Mount St. Mary's coach Jamion Christian received a multiyear contract extension from the Mountaineers. Christian, who has led the Mount to the NCAA tournament twice in five years as head coach, is now signed through the 2026-27 season. In April, Christian was named 2016-17 Jim Phelan Northeast Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Mountaineers to the NEC regular-season and tournament titles. It was the first time since 1995-96 that the Mount has captured NEC regular-season honors.

NHL: The Washington Capitals re-signed center Chandler Stephenson to a two-year, $1.3 million contract. Stephenson's contract is two-way ($650,000/$125,000) during the 2017-18 season and one-way ($650,000) during the 2018-19 season. Stephenson, 23, played in four games with Washington during the 2016-17 season and has appeared in 13 career games with the Capitals. The 6-foot, 204-pound center had 10 goals and 28 assists in 72 games with Hershey last season, setting career highs in points, goals, assists and games played.

College football: Lindy's College Football Preview Magazine picked Navy to win the American Athletic Conference West Division for a second-consecutive year. The magazine picked USF to win the East and for USF to beat Navy in the championship game and play in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. Despite being picked to win the AAC West, Navy did not have a player picked on the magazine's All-AAC First Team. Offensive guard Evan Martin and linebacker Micah Thomas were picked on the second team. .... Tom O'Brien will be joining the Navy Football Radio Network as a color analyst. O'Brien is a 1971 graduate of the Naval Academy and former head football coach at Boston College and North Carolina State. O'Brien replaces Omar Nelson, who is now the football recruiting coordinator at Navy.

WNBA: Most Valuable Players Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics are the top vote-getters overall and lead their respective conferences after early fan returns of All-Star voting. The league's 14th All-Star Game will take place July 22 at KeyArena in Seattle (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

— From Sun staff and news services