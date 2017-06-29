Digest (June 28): Ohio State promotes Eastern Tech's Crane

Travis Crane, a Parkville native who spent this past season as the volunteer coach for the Ohio State men's lacrosse team, has been promoted to assistant coach with the Buckeyes on the staff of head coach Nick Myers. Crane, an Eastern Tech grad, helped lead the Buckeyes to a program-record 16 wins and advance to the NCAA final for the first time. The Buckeyes limited opponents to 8.38 goals per game, ranking first in the Big Ten and 11th in the NCAA in scoring defense, and held opponents to nine or fewer goals in 13 games. Crane, a captain at Penn State, spent three years coaching at Calvert Hall and as director of operations for FCA Maryland before joining the Buckeyes staff last season. A short-stick defensive midfielder, Crane played two years for the Nittany Lions after a standout career at CCBC-Essex.

Women's College basketball

Maryland to play Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

The Maryland women's basketball team will play at Virginia in the 2017 Big Ten-ACC Challenge Nov. 29 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. This marks the 11th year of the Challenge. The Terps are 9-1 all-time in the Challenge, winning their first eight matchups. In the 2016 Challenge, No. 5 Maryland won at No. 7 Louisville, 78-72, on Dec. 1. Virginia owns the all-time series over Maryland, 44-37, but the Terps have won five out of the past six matchups since 2012. Game times, as well as television and streaming video coverage, will be announced at a later date.

NHL

Capitals sign goaltenderCopley to two-year deal

The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a two-year, $1.3 million contract. Copley's contract is two-way ($650,000/$200,000) during the 2017-18 season and one-way ($650,000) during the 2018-19 season. Copley, 25, posted a 26-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.25 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 41 American Hockey League games with the Chicago Wolves and Hershey Bears in 2016-17. The North Pole, Alaska, native ranked seventh in the AHL in goals-against average last season, tied for seventh in wins and tied for eighth in save percentage. Copley has a 58-31-6 record with seven shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 104 career AHL games with Hershey and Chicago. Copley has appeared in two career NHL games with the St. Louis Blues. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound goaltender made his NHL debut on Feb. 27, 2016 at Nashville and made 24 saves in his first career NHL start on Jan. 21, 2017 at Winnipeg. The Capitals acquired Copley from the Blues on Feb. 27.

ET CETERA

Loyola Maryland volleyball to host Charm City event

The Loyola Maryland women's volleyball team will host the Charm City Challenge in early September as one of four tournaments it will participate in before Patriot League play. Including their three matches in the Charm City Challenge, the Greyhounds will play 12 matches on their home court in Reitz Arena this season. Reitz Arena will be the venue for the Charm City Challenge on Sept. 8-9. The Greyhounds will open the event Friday morning against Presbyterian with a game following between Baltimore-area schools Morgan State and UMBC.

International basketball: Maryland rising sophomore Kevin Huerter scored six points to help the the USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup team open with a victory in Cairo, Egypt. The Americans outscored Lithuania 40-19 in the third and fourth quarters to earn an 89-66 victory. PJ Washington (Findlay Prep) scored a team-high 18 points, while Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky) added 17 and Austin Wiley (Auburn) scored 15. The USA will meet medal favorite France in another friendly today. The FIBA U19 World Championships begin Saturday with the gold medal game scheduled July 9.

Loyola women's lacrosse: Loyola Maryland's Bailey Mathis is one of six Patriot League student-athletes nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Mathis graduated from Loyola last month with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a minor in communications with a 3.89 GPA.

St. Mary's women's soccer: Recent St. Mary's College graduate Gillian Sawyer (Wilde Lake) is Seahawks' nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Sawyer concluded her soccer career as a two-time NSCAA Division III All-South Atlantic Region First Team selection as well as a four-time all-conference pick, including two first team awards in 2015 and 2016. In addition, the 5-foot-7 forward was voted the CAC Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

