Digest (June 23): Matthew Centrowitz reclaims 1,500-meter run title at U.S. track championships

Arnold native Matthew Centrowitz, who was upset by Robby Andrews in the USATF national outdoor championship meet a year ago, won the 1,500 meters in 3 minutes, 43.37 seconds to claim his fifth title on Saturday at Drake Stadium. Centrowitz, a Broadneck High graduate and the Olympic champion from 2016, is one victory shy of matching the legendary Steve Scott, who won the event six times from 1978-86. "At this point in my career I want to keep checking off boxes and leave my mark in the 1,500 and the U.S," Centrowitz said.

NHL

Capitals trying to keeptop defensive tandem

Though the Washington Capitals have considerably more money to work with after their cap-clearing trade Friday night, the team hasn't started spending any of it yet. Washington's preference would be to sign defenseman John Carlson before the window for the pending unrestricted free agent to meet with other teams opens today at noon, and while General Manager Brian MacLellan described the two sides as "really close" Friday night, they nonetheless remain apart. The Capitals also have extended a contract offer to pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Michal Kempny, according to a person familiar with the situation, but Washington has yet to hear back from Kempny's agent. Kempny is represented by J.P. Barry, who might have been busy with Russian winger Ilya Kovalchuk on Saturday afternoon. (After a five-year break from the NHL, Kovalchuk has agreed to a three-year deal worth $6.25 million annually with the Los Angeles Kings.) Carlson and Kempny were the Capitals' top defensive pairing during the team's deep playoff run that ended in the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.

— Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post

Capitals' draft: The Capitals selected defenseman Martin Fehervary (46th overall), right wing Kody Clark (47th overall), right wing Riley Sutter (93rd overall), goaltender Mitchell Gibson (124th overall), defenseman Alex Kannok-Leipert (177th overall) and center Eric Florchuk (217th overall) on the second day of the NHL draft, held Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. On Friday, the Capitals selected defenseman Alexander Alexeyev with the 31st overall selection in the first round.

Et Cetera

FC Baltimore moves intofirst in NPSL conference

In the National Premier Soccer League Game of the Week, FC Baltimore defeated visiting Northern Virginia United, 1-0, at Essex Stadium on Friday night. Sean Clarke scored in the 64th minute. It was his first league goal of the season. FC Baltimore moved into first place in the Mid-Atlantic Conference with three games remaining.

Arena Football League : The Albany Empire hand the league-leading Brigade a 56-49 loss on Saturday night at Royal Farms Arena. The Brigade dropped to 7-3 with only their second loss in the last seven games. Baltimore leads the Empire and Philadelphia Soul , both 6-4, by a half game in the AFL with two games remaining in the regular season.

Horse racing: Sticksstatelydude, already a Grade 3 winner on dirt, transferred his stakes-winning form to the grass with a one-length victory over defending champion Special Envoy in Saturday's $75,000 Edward Evans on Commonwealth Day at Laurel Park . ... D Hatman Thoroughbreds and Kingdom Bloodstock's Determined Vision lived up to his name in his turf and stakes debut, leading all the way for a hard-fought half-length upset of Saturday's $75,000 White Oak Farm Stakes at Laurel Park.

Men's college lacrosse: Stevenson sophomore Justin Burnette (Owings Mills) was named a second-team All-American by the Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association. Burnette won 71 percent of faceoffs to rank fourth nationally. ... Salisbury's Kyle Tucker was named the IMLCA Division III Defensive Player of the Year.

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored 22 of her 30 points in the first half in the Washington Mystics ' 93-77 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night. Delle Donne added 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Kristi Tolliver (Maryland) scored 13 points — all in the first half — and Monique Currie added 11 for the Mystics (8-5).

— From Sun staff and news services