Digest: Navy women's lacrosse attacker Kelly Larkin named nation's top freshman

Navy women's attacker Kelly Larkin was named Freshman of the Year by ILWomen. Larkin, the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, earned All-America honorable mention after posting a Midshipmen freshman record of 108 points (54 goals, 54 assists).

Baseball: Navy senior catcher Adrian Chinnery was one of five players in the nation to be named to the Senior CLASS All-America first team. A four-year starter for the Midshipmen, Chinnery was recognized for his notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Golf: Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore's Classic Five, will host the sixth annual Baltimore Putting Championship over the next week. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Baltimore's Classic Five Junior Golf program, which encourages young golfers to become involved with the game. There will be an adult division, for participants age 18 and over, and a junior division, for participants age 10 to 17. Qualifying will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at any of the Classic Five courses. The finals are next Wednesday.

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios will headline the Citi Open in Washington next month. Collectively, the men's and women's fields account for two Grand Slam singles titles, six Grand Slam finals, and 111 Association of Tennis Professionals and Women's Tennis Association singles titles. Top American Jack Sock will join three-time Citi Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, defending champion Gael Monfils and three-time Citi Open finalist John Isner at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. Mike and Bob Bryan, the winningest doubles team in ATP history, also have confirmed their participation. Former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur and 2016 Citi Open finalist Lauren Davis also will return this summer.

NBA: The Washington Wizards will play in three preliminary round Summer League games in Las Vegas from July 8-11 before being seeded in a tournament running through the championship game July 17. Washington will play its first game July 8 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 p.m. Their next two games are scheduled for July 10 vs. the Miami Heat at 4:30 p.m. and July 11 vs. the Chicago Bulls at 6. The team will feature three players from last season's Wizards roster: Sheldon McClellan, Chris McCullough and Baltimore native Daniel Ochefu.