Digest (June 12): Timonium's Meyers, Bel Air's Shattuck win in World Para Swimming World Series

Becca Meyers of Timonium won two events Sunday night at the World Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis as the United States claimed 17 individual wins on the final day of competition. Meyers, who won the S13 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 3.53 seconds, was one of seven U.S. women who won their respective classes in the 100 freestyle. She secured her second victory of the night in the S13 100 butterfly. Tallying five wins over the weekend, Zachary Shattuck of Mount Airy capped off a standout performance with first-place finishes in the S6 100 freestyle and 50 butterfly. "This weekend was fun to see everyone and reconnect with people," Shattuck said. "It was good to get back in the pool after taking a little break. I had a best time in my 100-meter breast and that was kind of a shock, but it was a cool feeling to know where I'm at and knowing I can still swim that time. As I pick up my training, I have a lot of possibilities the next month and a half." The next and final stop of the World Para Swimming World Series tour will be July 6-9 in Berlin. The U.S. Paralympics Swimming World Championships Trials will take place July 21-23 in Colorado Springs, followed by the World Para Swimming World Championships set for Sept.30-Oct. 6 in Mexico City.

Men's college lacrosse

Five Baltimore-area players made Inside Lacrosse's final ranking of the top 35 freshmen in the nation. Maryland midfielder Jared Bernhardt led the way at No. 8, followed by Notre Dame midfielder and Mount Saint Joseph graduate Bryan Costabile (No. 12), Johns Hopkins defenseman Jack Rapine (No. 24), Yale attackman and McDonogh graduate Jackson Morrill (No. 26), and Towson defenseman and Winters Mill graduate Gray Bodden (No. 32).

Et cetera

DiBartolo named Salisbury athletic director

Longtime Salisbury men's soccer coach Dr. Gerry DiBartolo has been named the school's athletic director. DiBartolo held the position on an interim basis for the past two years. DiBartolo was named Sea Gulls coach in 1982 and led the team to a 411-179-60 record over 34 seasons before retiring from the position in 2015. He was named the Capital Athletic Conference Coach of the Year seven times. "We are fortunate to have someone with his institutional knowledge and as dedicated to Sea Gull athletics as he is," school President Janet Dudley-Eshbach said.

More athletics: The Maryland Chapter of Uplifting Athletes will hold its annual Lift For Life to support the rare-disease community on June23. Lift For Life, a private event, is the signature fundraising event for the Uplifting Athletes nationwide network of chapters led by college football student-athletes. Fans and supporters can make a donation to any one of the 10 Terps position groups by visiting their Lift For Life fundraising site, give.upliftingathletes.org. The proceeds support Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to life-skills development, patient-focused programs and rare-disease research.

College football: Rob Spence has been named offensive coordinator at Morgan State. Spence spent last season as the wide receivers coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga. He also has 16 years of experience as an offensive coordinator at Clemson, Toledo, Louisiana Tech and Syracuse.