Digest (June 9): Midseason Arena Football League awards go to two from Brigade

The Arena Football Football League announced its midseason awards and two members of the Baltimore Brigade earned top awards. Khreem Smith was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and Shane Carden was named the Rookie of the Year. Smith leads the AFL with seven sacks. Just one player had more sacks than that in the entirety of the 2016 season. The last time a player had double-digits in sacks in a season was in 2015. The Oklahoma State product is just one sack away from setting his career-high from his rookie campaign in 2006. Carden was a unanimous choice for the first half Rookie of the Year. He is third in the AFL in total offense at 263.1 yards per game and is tied for third in touchdown passes with 36. Carden has a chance to become the first rookie since Kurt Rocco and Brad Banks in 2011 to throw for 3,000 yards. Tampa Bay's Randy Hippeard was named the midseason MVP and his teammate Joe Hills was named the Offensive Player of the Year

College basketball

Terps assistant Warrenmight move on to UMass

After being moved to an administrative role on Maryland men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon's staff in April, Cliff Warren is now reportedly on the verge of leaving for an assistant coach's job at Massachusetts. In announcing Warren's move that coincided with the hiring of former Georgetown assistant Kevin Broadus, Turgeon said it was done to accommodate Warren's desire to get off the road and spend more time with his family. Warren and his wife are expecting their second child. There was speculation at the time that the switch was made because of Warren's inability to bring in any recruits since joining the staff three years ago. Warren would join the staff of Matt McCall at UMass. InsideMDSports first reported the news of Warren's impending departure.

— Don Markus

Horse racing

32 fillies nominated forLaurel Park stakes race

Chadds Ford Stable's Dancing Rags, winner of the Alcibiades in her stakes debut last fall, and the 2016 Frizette winner Yellow Agate are among 32 3-year-old fillies nominated to the $75,000 Alma North Stakes today at Laurel Park. The 7-furlong Alma North is the first of 21 stakes worth $1.6 million in purses during Laurel's 33-day summer meet that began Friday and runs through Aug. 20. Dancing Rags, trained by Graham Motion, broke her maiden last September at Laurel and posted a one-length upset at 12-1 in the 11/16-mile Alcibiades in her subsequent start. There will be a 12:35 p.m. post time for the first of 11 races at Laurel.

Stakes win for Sagamore: In his first career stakes race entry, Sagamore Racing's He Hate Me displayed impressive closing speed in capturing the $150,000 Tremont Stakes by 31/4 lengths at Belmont Park on Friday. The 2-year-old remains perfect early in his racing career, having recently broken his maiden at Pimlico on May 26.

ET CETERA

Franklin High grad Gruverwins NCAA pole vault title

Kentucky's Olivia Gruver, a 2015 graduate of Franklin High School, won the Division I NCAA Track and Field pole vault national championship in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, edging Olympian Lexi Weeks of Arkansas by clearing 14 feet, 91/4 inches.

Tennis: Last year's finalist Alexandra Mueller, 29, of Abington, Pa., bounced the only remaining international player, No. 5 Abigail Tere-Apisah, 24, of Papua New Guinea, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to advance to today's semifinals in the seventh ResortQuest Pro Women's Open at Sea Colony in Bethany Beach, Del. No. 1 Danielle Rose Collins, 23, won 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 over No. 8 Sophie Chang, 20, of Havre de Grace. Ashley Kratzer, 18, posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Raveena Kingsley, 18, of Fulton. Lauren Embree, 26, beat 17-year-old Maria Mateas, 6-1, 7-5.

— From Sun staff and news services