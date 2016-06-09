Loyola Maryland's Pat Spencer named Inside Lacrosse's top freshman

After a season in which he tied the school's single-season record for points, Loyola Maryland attackman Pat Spencer was named the nation's top freshman Wednesday by Inside Lacrosse. The former Boys' Latin star had 89 points in 2016, scoring 37 goals and recording 52 assists en route to Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors. Maryland faceoff specialist Austin Henningsen, who won 59 percent of his draws, was rated No. 7 overall. Greyhounds goalie Jacob Stover (McDonogh) was No. 9 after allowing 7.8 goals per game, while Navy midfielder Grayson Torain (17 goals and seven assists) was No. 15.

More: Maryland senior goalie Kyle Bernlohr was named an assistant coach at Cleveland State. "Kyle is the most decorated player to ever come out of Northeast Ohio," coach Dylan Sheridan said in a release. "His knowledge of the game, experience playing at the highest level and ability to provide goalie-specific instruction will prove invaluable." A two-time All-American, Bernlohr set Terps program records for single-season victories in 2015 (15) and 2016 (17). The Ohio Machine took Bernlohr No. 11 overall in the 2016 Major League Lacrosse draft.

Et cetera

4 locals named Freshman All-Americans in baseball

Maryland outfielder Marty Costes (Archbishop Curley) and second baseman Nick Dunn, Towson second baseman Richie Palacios and Navy right-hander Noah Song were named to the Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America team. Costes started 52 games for the Terps this season, and his nine home runs, .479 slugging percentage and 37 RBIs led Maryland and all Big Ten Conference freshmen. Dunn started all 57 games at second base and led Maryland in batting average (.300), on-base percentage (.382), doubles (16) and hits (68). Palacios, who hit .329 with six doubles, five triples, six home runs and 38 RBIs, set the single-season Tigers record with 32 stolen bases and a freshman record with 74 hits. Song, the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, was 9-3 with a 2.75 ERA, three complete games and 57 strikeouts.

More college baseball: Towson junior Brady Policelli and Palacios were selected second-team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference. … Navy senior Sean Trent was named to the All-Regional team for the Midshipmen's NCAA tournament regional in Raleigh, N.C. Also, Midshipmen senior Luke Gillingham was honored as a second-team All-ECAC performer.

Women's college basketball: Longtime Maryland manager Joe Glowacki was named the team's director of recruiting operations.

Women's college lacrosse: Towson sophomore Kaitlyn Montalbano was named a second-team ECAC All-Star. … Salisbury senior Megan Wallenhorst (Centennial) was honored as the Division III ECAC South Offensive Player of the Year. Kacy Koolage (Broadneck) was a second-team All-Star. … Lynchburg sophomore defender Rachel Henderson (St. Paul's) earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors.