Digest (May 31): Baltimore Brigade QB Shane Carden, DB Josh Victorian honored by Arena Football League

Baltimore Brigade quarterback Shane Carden and defensive back Josh Victorian were named Arena Football League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for performances in Saturday's victory over the Cleveland Gladiators. Carden's six touchdown passes and one scoring run and Victorian's fourth-quarter interception highlighted the Brigade's 63-60 win. Carden completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards. Victorian had five solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and the key interception with under 10 minutes remaining. The Brigade play at Tampa Bay on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Confirming an earlier report, a source familiar with the 2017-18 Maryland men's basketball schedule said Tuesday that the Terps will face St.Bonaventure in the Emerald Coast Classic, scheduled for Niceville, Fla. on Nov. 24-25. The winner will play the winner of the Texas Christian-New Mexico matchup in the championship game. The Bonnies, who despite a 20-12 record last season weren't invited to either the NCAA tournament or National Invitation Tournament because of an 0-9 record against top 100 teams, will be led again by guard Jaylen Adams (Mount Saint Joseph). As a junior, Adams led St. Bonaventure with 20.6 points, 6.5 assists and 2.1 steals a game. The news of the Maryland-St. Bonaventure matchup was first reported by FanRagSports.com.

— Don Markus

ET CETERA

Maryland hunters produce record turkey harvest

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 4,175 wild turkeys during the regular spring and junior hunt turkey seasons. This year's harvest was 8 percent higher than 2016 (3,874) and marked the third consecutive record harvest in the state. It is also well above the 10-year average of 3,303. Garrett County reported the highest harvest with 429 turkeys, followed by Washington County with 426. Rounding out the top five counties were Frederick (332), Charles (320) and Dorchester (303). Baltimore County hunters reported 51.

Maryland golf: Three Maryland players were named to the PING All-Region Northeast team. Freshman Bennett Buch and sophomore Timothy Colanta earned the honor for the first time, and junior David Kocher was honored for the third straight year.

Track and field: Salisbury senior high jumper Meghan McGowan (Arundel) was named a Division III All-American by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association. McGowan finished seventh at the outdoors finals last weekend in Geneva, Ohio.

College softball: Mount St. Mary's senior Rachel Heinze was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year.

—From Sun staff and news services