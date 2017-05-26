Digest (May 25): Brigade return to action in rematch with Gladiators

The Baltimore Brigade (1-4) host the Cleveland Gladiators (1-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena. The Brigade are coming off their second bye week while the Gladiators are looking to bounce back from a 64-46 loss to the Philadelphia Soul. The Brigade earned their first win in the teams' first meeting April 16 in Cleveland, topping the Gladiators, 52-49. Rookie quarterback Shane Carden completed 20 of 31 passes and threw for six touchdowns. Defensive lineman Dexter Davis led the defense, recording 4.5 tackles, three sacks (an AFL single-game high this season), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Women's college volleyball

Veteran coach Walsh takesreins of Coppin St. program

Coppin State named Timothy Walsh the 12th women's volleyball head coach in school history. Walsh comes to Coppin State after spending the past two seasons at Marywood University as women's volleyball head coach. He guided the Pacers to a 25-36 combined record and a 15-7 conference record in two years, including the program's 400th all-time victory in 2015. Before Marywood, Walsh served as the head coach at Francis Scott Key High in Union Bridge for six seasons. He led the Eagles to the 2A Maryland State Championship in 2009. Walsh was a court director and coach at the Volleyball Factory in Columbia.

ET CETERA

Stevenson's Williams sprintsto DIII track final in 200M

Stevenson senior Devonte Williams advanced to the finals of the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday at SPIRE Institute. He will compete in Saturday's final at 2:50 pm. Williams qualified by winning the third of three heats, as each heat winner advanced, followed by the next six fastest times. He ran a time of 21:41 seconds despite nearly slipping coming out of the turn as a steady rain fell. He recovered to edge conference rival Juwan Petties-Jackson of Misericordia to win the heat and post the third fastest time overall. Williams will attempt to qualify for his second final today at 3:30 p.m. in the 100-meter dash.

Women's college track and field: Johns Hopkins sophomore Felicia Koerner placed fourth in the 10,000-meter run on the opening day of the NCAA Division III championships. Koerner, who earned All-America honors with her fourth-place showing, also contributed five points in the team standings for Hopkins. Koerner and Tasha Freed will return to the track Saturday in the 5,000 and steeplechase, respectively.

College baseball: Salisbury pitcher and second baseman Pete Grasso was recognized as the D3baseball.com Player of the Year, as well as being named a first-team All-American. ... Johns Hopkins senior catcher Ryan Orgielewicz and senior shortstop Conor Reynolds (Loyola Blakefield) were named to the D3Baseball All-America second team.

Horse racing: One bettor solved the 20-cent Rainbow 6 at Pimlico Race Course for a jackpot payday of $185,957.24. A total of $45,260 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 on Thursday, adding to a carryover of $149,752.58 from Preakness Day.

— From Sun staff and news services