Digest (May 17): Carson Kalama's six goals lead Salisbury past Cabrini in men's lacrosse

Carson Kalama (Bel Air) scored a game-high six goals and host Salisbury (20-1) exacted revenge on Cabrini (17-4) with a 17-5 victory in an NCAA Division III men's lacrosse quarterfinal. The Sea Gulls put together 5-1 runs in the first three quarters and rolled. Salisbury's lone loss this season was to the Cavaliers, 11-10 in overtime, on March 14.

Morgan women's basketbal: Morgan State announced the signing of incoming freshman Kelbi Lewis and that transfers Adre'onia Coleman (St. Frances) and Aunesha Williams would join the Bears next season.

College lacrosse

Five Maryland players earn IWLCA All-America honors

Five members of No. 1 Maryland earned Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-America honors Wednesday. Senior midfielder Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge), senior defender Nadine Hadnagy and sophomore goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) were named first-team All-Americans. Junior attacker Megan Whittle (McDonogh) earned second-team honors while senior attacker Caroline Wannen was selected to the third team. ... Navy junior midfielder Jenna Collins (River Hill) and freshman attacker Kelly Larkin were selected to the Inside Lacrosse Media All-America team. Collins was named to the second team, while Larkin earned honorable mention accolades. ... Johns Hopkins senior midfielder Haley Schweizer was named a third team All-American by the IWLCA. ... After a record-breaking freshman season, Towson defender Olivia Conti was named a second-team All-American by both the IWLCA and the Inside Lacrosse Media. ... The Eastern College Athletic Conference named Kieran Kelleher (Mount Hebron) and Dana King (Patuxent) of Salisbury to its Division III All-ECAC South team. ... Elon junior attacker Stephanie Asher (Glenelg) was named an honorable mention All-American by Inside Lacrosse.

ET CETERA

Mystics extend contractof Thibault by four years

The Washington Mystics announced that coach Mike Thibault has signed a four-year contract extension. Thibault was named the team's head coach and general manager on Dec. 18, 2012. During his tenure at the helm of the Mystics basketball operations, he has led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances (2013, 2014 and 2015). During the 2013 season, Thibault became the WNBA's all-time winningest coach and received his third Coach of the Year recognition after the regular season.

College baseball: Salisbury travels today to Danville, Va., to take on Roanoke College in round one of the NCAA Division III tournament at Averett University starting at 11 a.m. Salisbury captured its 14th Capital Athletic Conference championship by defeating Mary Washington 21-0. The Sea Gulls swept the conference tournament cruising to the championship scoring an unprecedented 82 runs while holding their opponents to 17 total runs. ... Johns Hopkins earned the first seed in the Mid-Atlantic Regional after winning the Centennial Conference championship title and will play Lesley on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park in York, Pa. The Blue Jays carry a 36-6 record and 19-game winning streak into this week's tournament.

College track: Johns Hopkins sophomore Felicia Koerner has been named the Centennial Conference Track Performer of the Year for the outdoor season.

CASEY CARES 5K: Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and his wife, Jill, will serve as race ambassadors for the eighth annual Casey Cares 5K Run/Walk at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 5, as the Orioles and OriolesREACH partner with the Casey Cares Foundation to host the race. The 3.1-mile run/1-mile walk starts at 8 a.m., beginning at Oriole Park, and ends on the field. Participants will partake in a pre-race warmup with the Oriole Bird, music and other entertainment and post-race refreshments. Registration for the race is open and both teams and individuals are encouraged to register. Entry fees are $40 per person through May 31, $45 from June 1 through Aug. 4, or $50 per person on race day. Children 8 and under can be registered for $20. To register, go to orioles.com/caseycares.

