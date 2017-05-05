Digest: Navy graduate Chris Swain released by N.Y. Jets

Former Navy fullback Chis Swain was released Thursday by the New York Jets. Swain, who scored 20 touchdowns during his career as a Midshipman, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers last May and played most of last season on the practice squad. He was signed by the Jets after he was released by the Chargers in the offseason. Swain's release was part of a series of moves by the Jets, who released veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist and cornerback Nick Marshall, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers. The Jets also announced they have re-signed backup linebacker Bruce Carter.

Signing: Former Maryland wide receiver Levern Jacobs has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Washington Redskins and will report to camp, the team announced.

Lacrosse

Towson's Conti selectedas CAA defender of year

After ranking among the top 10 in the nation for caused turnovers per game most of the season, Towson University women's lacrosse freshman defender Olivia Conti was named the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. Conti was also named First Team All-CAA and to the CAA All-Rookie squad. In addition to Conti, sophomore attacker Natalie Sulmonte, junior midfielder Kaitlyn Motalbano and junior defender Tianna Wallpher all earned first team accolades. Senior attacker Samantha Brookhart, sophomore attacker Carly Tellekamp and junior midfielder Emily Gillingham earned second team honors.

ET CETERA

Maryland defeats Towsonto retain Ripken Cup

Maryland scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie in a 6-5 victory over Towson at Ripken Stadium Wednesday night. Maryland captured the Ripken Cup for the third time in three tries in the college baseball contest. The Terrapins (30-13) have hit the 30-win mark for the sixth consecutive season, extending the program's current school record streak. Coach John Szefc is the first in Maryland history to lead the team to five straight 30-win campaigns.

College baseball: Outfielder Ryan Shinn of Harford Community College was named the Division I National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week. Shinn is hitting .387 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs in 48 games.

College track & field: Howard Community College will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III outdoor track and field national championships on May 11-13. The competition schedule begins May 11 at 9 a.m. with the heptathlon and decathlon. Pole vault and hammer kick off the afternoon schedule at 1 p.m., with the opening ceremony at 2 p.m., followed by the men's 400-meter relay trials at 2:15 p.m. The full meet schedule is available at howardccdragons.com.

College basektball: Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen) will travel to Colorado Springs later this month for USA Basketball's FIBA U19 World Cup Team trials. Jones is one of 33 athletes headed to the U.S. Olympic Training Center May 18-21. The U.S. will defend its gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup on July 22-30 in Cividale del Friuli and Udine, Italy.

College golf: Maryland junior David Kocher earned his third straight NCAA Regionals individual bid. Kocher will compete in West Lafayette, Ind. at the Kampen Course on May 15-17. The West Lafayette Regional will be hosted by Purdue. ... Loyola Maryland will travel to Baton Rouge, La., to play in its ninth NCAA men's regional over the last 10 years. Loyola will play at University Club of Baton Rouge, a 72-hole, 7,700-yard course in a 14-team field May 15-17.

Pro soccer: D.C. United have signed defender Chris Korb to a multi-year contract. Korb, 29, played for the United from 2011 to 2016 after selecting the University of Akron player in the second round of the 2011 MLS draft.

