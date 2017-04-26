Digest (April 25): Former UMBC, Bayhawks standout Mundorf retires from MLL

Brendan Mundorf, who concluded his prolific professional career with the Chesapeake Bayhawks, has announced his retirement from Major League Lacrosse. Mundorf (UMBC, Mount Saint Joseph) played 10 seasons of MLL and put his name into the record books. The left-handed attackman ranks second in MLL history with 291 goals and fourth with 420 career points. Those statistics don't include the playoffs, in which Mundorf had an additional another 27 points on 21 goals and six assists.

College lacrosse

Monteiro's six goals guide Stevenson to No. 2 seed

Senior Olivia Monteiro scored a career-best six goals for the third time this season as Stevenson secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MAC Commonwealth women's tournament playoffs with a 17-10 victory over Lycoming on Tuesday. Senior Tori Bruno (Mercy) had two goals for Stevenson (9-6, 6-2).

Men's result: Visiting Stevenson (13-3) was held scoreless in the second half and lost 7-5 to Stevens (10-5). The Mustangs led 5-2 at halftime. JT Thelen and Sean Ohlhaver each scored twice for Stevenson.

Women's honors: Georgetown's Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park) was named Big East Midfielder of the Week for the third -consecutive week. Whitehurst had a goal and four assists, seven draw controls, a caused turnover and ground ball in a 9-7 victory over No. 16 Denver.... Winthrop's Ellie Marindin (John Carroll) was named Big South women's lacrosse Freshman of the Week for the second straight time. ... After leading the top-ranked Maryland women's lacrosse team to a win over No. 5 Penn State, Maryland midfielders Kali Hartshorn and Zoe Stukenberg earned weekly honors Tuesday. Hartshorn was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Inside Lacrosse Women's National Rookie of the Week, while Stukenberg earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. ... Penn State's Madison Carter (South River) was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring six goals against Maryland.

ET CETERA

Mount's Workcuff holdsPenn Relays decathlon lead

Mount St. Mary's junior D.J. Workcuff leads the decathlon after the first day of competition at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia. Workcuff is trying to become the 11th Mountaineer to win the decathlon at the event. Workcuff accumulated 3,479 points in the 100-meter dash, the long jump, the shot put, the high jump and the 400 dash. He leads Alex Bonitto of Franklin Pierce by 402 points. The last Mountaineer to win the Penn Relays decathlon was Tom FitzSimons in 2010. The second day of the competition starts at 10 a.m. today.

— From Sun staff and news services