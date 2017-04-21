Digest: Unbeaten Maryland wins 16th straight in women's lacrosse

Women's college lacrosse: Big Ten Freshman of the Week Kali Hartshorn had a hat trick in the first half and finished with four goals to lead No. 1 Maryland (16-0, 5-0) to a 16-14 win over No. 5 Penn State (14-2, 4-1). The visiting Terps claimed a share of their third-straight conference title. The game featured six ties. Hartshorn's fourth goal gave Maryland a 9-8 lead with 23:42 left to play and the Terps never trailed again. The Nittany Lions scored two goals with less than two minutes to go. ... Senior Erika Kopf (Annapolis) was named the St. Mary's Athlete of the Month.

WNBA: The Washington Mystics will open training camp for their 20th season Sunday. The Mystics camp rosters includes veterans Elena Delle Donne, Ivory Latta, Tayler Hill, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, Natasha Cloud and Ally Malott as well as the team's first round pick Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Maryland). Washington has also added free agent players Asia Taylor and Krystal Thomas to its roster.

Semipro basketball: Former UMBC forward Wayne Sparrow (St. Frances) was signed by the Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association. Sparrow averaged 13.8 points a game as a senior for UMBC. The Shuckers host the Middle Tennessee Storm on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College.

College baseball: Johns Hopkins sophomore Josh Hejka was selected Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week.

