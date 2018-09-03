Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik is recovering well, though reason for injuries still unclear, says sister

The sister of Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik said her older brother is recovering well but that his family in Norway do not know yet what caused the injuries he suffered in Baltimore over the weekend.

Reached by telephone at her home in Stavanger, Norway, Louise Vedvik said she spoke with her brother on Monday morning. He’s still in the hospital, she said.

“He’s doing good,” said the 21-year-old student. “I wish I could be there with him. He needs time to rest.”

She said Vedvik did not explain what caused the injuries that sent him to Maryland Shock Trauma early Saturday. Vedvik, 24, was listed in stable condition at Shock Trauma on Saturday afternoon, the hospital said.

A hospital spokeswoman could not give an update on his condition Monday and said the Ravens were handling all questions about Vedvik. Coach John Harbaugh is expected to address the injury today.

Police have confirmed that the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound Vedvik was found suffering from “upper body injuries” around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Boone St., in the East-Baltimore Midway neighborhood. They said they have not yet confirmed how his injuries occurred and are continuing to investigate. Two law enforcement sources told The Sun that Vedvik had injuries consistent with being assaulted but he had not provided information about what happened to him.

A police report is not expected to be available until Tuesday, a department spokesperson said Monday.

Vedvik, a kicker and punter from Norway who impressed in the preseason, was placed on the Ravens’ reserve non-football injury list Saturday. The undrafted rookie came to the United States as an exchange student and played football at a Kansas high school. He later punted and kicked off for Marshall University.

In a statement, the Ravens said: “We are aware that Kaare is being treated for head wounds and we are monitoring the situation.”

Vedvik played soccer growing up in Norway and got hooked on the NFL when he watched the Super Bowl about seven years ago, The Sun reported in July.

Vedvik’s Instagram account has relayed his enthusiasm about playing in the preseason for the Ravens. “Dreams to reality..!” he posted on Instagram on Aug. 3, a day after playing in the preseason game against the Chicago Bears. His sister left a comment of clapping-hands emojis under the post.

“He’s my brother. It’s not a fun situation at all,” she said in a telephone interview. “It’s not really that clear what happened.”

