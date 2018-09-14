Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in D.C. after fistfight, police say

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested early Friday in Washington, D.C., after an argument broke into a fistfight.

Davis was allegedly seen arguing in the 1700 block of M St. N.W. about 3 a.m. with Ricardo Jose Rodriguez of Silver Spring, police said.

The argument escalated when both men began punching each other, according to police.

Police arrested both men and charged them with disorderly affray.

A message left with Davis’ representative was not immediately returned. Later in the morning, Davis tweeted a link to a video that appears to show him being taken to a police car in handcuffs.

Along with the video, Davis tweeted that he was OK and asked his followers not to judge him “off of the media.”

Earlier this year, Davis reportedly helped to break up a fight outside a strip club in Dallas. Two men were throwing punches at each other and the fight seemed to end after Davis arrived.

In 2017, the state of Maryland dropped a misdemeanor second-degree assault charge against Davis after the accuser, his childhood friend Anthony Wheeler, said he did not wish to pursue the matter. Wheeler had alleged that Davis punched him in the side of the head with a gloved fist. The two men shook hands and embraced as they were leaving a court hearing.

Davis won the WBA super featherweight title in April, putting his career back on track after being stripped of the International Boxing Federation world title in 2017 for failing to make the 130-pound weight limit before a fight against Francisco Fonseca.

Davis does not have a fight scheduled but has said on Twitter he expects to fight before the end of the year.

Baltimore Sun reporter Childs Walker contributed to this article.

