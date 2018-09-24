Ball in the family: John Harbaugh's daughter committed to Notre Dame lacrosse

John Harbaugh showed up at his weekly Ravens news conference Monday in team colors. There was gold, but not purple or black.

In a Notre Dame sweater, the Ravens coach confirmed that his daughter, Alison, a junior at St. Paul’s who plays for TLC Lacrosse, has committed to play women’s lacrosse in South Bend, Ind.

During a recruiting visit to Virginia Tech last year, the elder Harbaugh gave a mid-visit interview to the school’s student newspaper, but also indicated that his daughter was being recruited by a number of other top programs, including Boston College and Johns Hopkins.

But, ultimately, the Fighting Irish won out.

“Great place, really amazing coaching staff there and great university and great people, and she's gotten really close with all of the players and the recruits,” Harbaugh said. “That's where she wanted to go from the beginning. She loved it there.”

Michigan, where his brother, Jim, coaches the Wolverines football team and where his father used to serve as a football assistant coach, was not seriously considered, Harbaugh said.

“I know the Michigan fight song,” he said, laughing. As for Notre Dame’s? “I can hum it. I will know it soon, though.”

