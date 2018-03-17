'Shock and awe in college basketball': Watch the end of UMBC's upset of No. 1 seed Virginia

The powers that be at CBS Sports and Turner Sports had their A-team calling the UMBC men’s basketball team’s game Friday night against Virginia on TNT, and why not?

The top-seeded Cavaliers were a popular pick to win it all. Better to familiarize Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson with Virginia now than in the Final Four.

But as the clock wound down on the No. 16 seed Retrievers’ shocking 74-54 win, Nantz was delivering a call few outside Maryland thought possible.

"Sit back and watch history, folks," Nantz said. "The NCAA tournament has been turned upside down."

Afterward, Wolfson seemed more stunned than any of the Retrievers she interviewed.

