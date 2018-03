The UMBC men’s basketball team’s opening-round NCAA tournament game against Virginia will tip off at approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, it was announced Sunday night.

TNT will broadcast the game between the top-seeded Cavaliers and No. 16 seed Retrievers, with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson handling the call from Charlotte, N.C.

The game will begin approximately a half-hour after the end of the 6:50 p.m. game between No. 8 Creighton and No. 9 Kansas State.

