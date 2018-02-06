Former Ravens WR Torrey Smith makes a student's day with surprise call

Sunday’s Super Bowl win wasn’t Torrey Smith’s first, and that’s becoming more and more obvious by the day.

The former Terps and Ravens wide receiver has been ecstatic in his celebrations, unafraid to make his White House plans known and mindful of what the world wants from him: pictures of his kids. On Tuesday, though, he shared a little of his joy with the world.

In a visit to a school, Smith met a student overcome with emotion. Smith asked the kid, already wearing a Philadelphia Eagles T-shirt, whom his favorite player was. Carson Wentz, he answered. So Smith called his quarterback.

The fun will continue Tuesday night, when Smith will appear on “CNN Tonight,” and Thursday, when Philadelphia will be overrun with fans during its victory parade.

After all that, Smith will probably go fishing.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer