Ravens vs. Texans draws the worst 'Monday Night Football' ratings of the season

Not even a dancing 3-D Cartoon Raven Joe Flacco could help “Monday Night Football” ’s viewership this week.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Ravens-Houston Texans game drew a 6.0 overnight rating, according to Nielsen, meaning that an estimated 6 percent of households in metered markets tuned in. That’s tied for second worst all time, behind only the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game that aired opposite the first presidential debate last year.

The game’s ratings were down 33 percent from this time last year, when the Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles “Monday Night Football” broadcast earned an 8.9 rating, and down 17 percent from last Monday’s Atlanta Falcons-Seattle Seahawks game.

Baltimore held its own, though. According to the Houston Chronicle’s David Barron, the broadcast earned a 25.4 rating in the city, significantly better than Houston’s 18.4.

