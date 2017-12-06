Steelers solid favorites over Ravens in 'Sunday Night Football' showdown

Sports Blitz News and analysis on the Ravens, Orioles, Terps and more
The Pittsburgh Steelers are favored by six points ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” game against the visiting Ravens, down slightly from an initial seven-point spread, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

In the AFC, only the New England Patriots (eight games) have a longer winning streak than the Steelers (seven). The Ravens (7-5) have won three straight and are 5-3 since their Oct. 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ 26-9 win in Baltimore continued a recent trend of dominance in the AFC North. Pittsburgh (10-2) has won nine of its past 10 divisional games, including a Week 16 victory over the Ravens last year that ended their rivals’ four-game winning streak in the series. The Steelers also are 8-1 overall in their past nine home prime-time games and have lost just once in their past 16 December games.

The Ravens, more often than not, also meet expectations in AFC North games. They’re 10-2 against the spread in their past 12 games against divisional opponents and are 6-1-1 against the spread in their past eight divisional road games, according to OddsShark.

The over-under for the game is 43½ points.

