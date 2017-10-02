Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley defiant after shootings in native Las Vegas

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has had an unpleasant past two days.

On Sunday, the Ravens were booed during a prayer for the embrace of “kindness, unity, equality and justice for all Americans” before the national anthem at M&t Bank Stadium.

This irked Stanley.

Then the Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-9. Also irksome.

On Sunday night, a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino killed at least 58 people at a country-music concert. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Stanley, a Las Vegas native, asked for prayers for the “countless lives affected by this act of terrorism” and bristled at the notion that he should stick to sports.

“According to most people now I should just focus on football and not care about what's going on off the field right?!” he wrote. “No..I will continue to not let being an athlete define me and continue to care about the bigger picture which most people are too scared to even look at. #prayforlasvegas #prayforhumanity.”

The former Notre Dame star has an enduring connection to his hometown. On Twitter, he lists his location as Las Vegas, and he signed an endorsement deal last year with online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, which is headquartered in the city. When the Ravens took him No. 6 overall in the 2016, his jacket featured a screenprint inspired by Las Vegas.

