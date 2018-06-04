Former Ravens running back Ray Rice at Rutgers camp: 'I enjoy not being sore anymore'

Over 850 players and 165 coaches were on hand for Friday’s East Coast Elite football camp at Rutgers, but looming over them all was Ray Rice.

On an invitation from Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash, the former Rutgers star and Ravens running back watched some of the area’s top prospects compete before delivering the kind of speech he has become used to giving.

“The one thing you want to make sure they’re doing is taking care of everything else,” Rice, the school’s single-season and career rushing leader, told ScarletNation.com. “Football’s a great tool to learn life, but if you make it about just making it to the next level, then we’re missing something there. [Rutgers], the coaches that they have, they’re doing a great job understanding that these kids are not just football players. They’re going to be young men and that’s important. I appreciate being able to see everybody as a whole.”

Rice, who last played in the NFL five years ago, has worked as an assistant football coach at New Rochelle High School (N.Y.), his alma mater, since last season. In recent years, Rice also has turned to public speaking, using the platform to talk about his own life lessons with football and domestic violence.

In December, he said at Liberty University's convocation that the 2014 incident that ended his NFL career “uncovered the brutal truth” of his life. The Ravens cut him that year, after TMZ released footage from an Atlantic City, N.J., casino of Rice dragging his then-fiancée and now wife out of an elevator after apparently knocking her out. Criminal charges later were dropped after Rice agreed to undergo court-supervised counseling.

Rice won an appeal to be reinstated to the NFL but a tryout never came. He said Friday that taking care of his family is his No. 1 priority.

“It’s always good to see the kids” at the camp, Rice told ScarletNation.com. “I enjoy being around football. I think when you love it, you love it and you’ll always find a way to be around it. I think this camp gave me an opportunity to talk to the boys and see some football. I think seeing football is fulfilling for me. I enjoy not being sore anymore.”

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh