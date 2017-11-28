Ex-Ravens RB Ray Rice to speak at Liberty University's convocation

Former Ravens running back Ray Rice will join a group of conservative public figures scheduled to speak at Liberty University’s convocation next week, the Virginia school announced Monday.

Rice, who last played in the NFL in 2013, will join former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and current Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren as headliners of what the private school’s Office of Spiritual Development calls "North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students." Steve Strang, the author of “God and Donald Trump,” and David Bossie, former deputy campaign manager to Trump’s campaign, also will speak.

Rice and his wife, Janay, reportedly became born-again Christians soon after video emerged in 2014 of the three-time Pro Bowl selection punching his then-fiancee in an Atlantic City, N.J., casino elevator. The Ravens later released Rice, whose career has moved into coaching and motivational speaking.

