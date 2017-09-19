Ravens' creepy tweet featuring Queen Elizabeth II is quickly deleted

The Ravens are playing in London this weekend. The Ravens also have a new virtual face-painting experience they would like you to try.

With that in mind, they decided to make Queen Elizabeth II a Ravens fan on Tuesday night.

It was so convincing, they deleted the image from their Twitter and Instagram feeds after a few minutes. (Quoth the Ravens public relations staff: “Nevermore.”)

It’s never a good idea to share something on social media so unpleasant looking. Especially when it’s royalty. The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Agency Committee of Advertising Practice Code advises that members of the British royal family “should not be shown or mentioned in a marketing communication without their prior permission.”

And for as good as she looks in purple, I doubt Queen Elizabeth is much of a Ravens fan.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer