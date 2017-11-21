Ravens' shutout of Packers cost a Wisconsin brewery a lot of beer

The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale, Wis., has a promotion during Packers games that, given the reputation of Wisconsinites, is just asking to be taken advantage of: free beer until Green Bay scores.

On Sunday, the Packers did not score, which meant patrons had a game they wanted to dull their senses to and a venue willing to oblige that very wish. It was Green Bay’s first shutout in exactly 11 years, when the New England Patriots — whose defense was coached by current Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees — blanked the Packers, 35-0, also at Lambeau Field.

Scott Bell, general manager of Bavarian Bierhaus, told Green Bay’s WJBA-TV that the approximately 200 people at the brewery Sunday were served between 275 and 300 cups of free beer.

Bell, who said the free-beer promotion will continue, should expect a more crowded brewery this weekend. The Packers still won’t have Aaron Rodgers under center. They’ll be on the road. And the Pittsburgh Steelers defense Green Bay must face has been even better than the Ravens’ at keeping opponents out of the end zone.

Bottoms up, Glendale.

