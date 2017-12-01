Baltimore's viral 'Rise Up' choir to perform national anthem at Ravens vs. Lions

The Baltimore middle school choir whose stirring rendition of “Rise Up” went viral this fall will perform the national anthem before the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a Ravens spokesman confirmed.

WBAL-TV reported Friday that a group of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Cardinal Shehan School students will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at M&T Bank Stadium.

“It was just such an amazing story that we were like, 'We have to get a hold of these kids and see if they could sing the anthem for us at a game,’” Ilsa Marden, manager of events and game entertainment for the Ravens, told WBAL-TV.

School choir director Kenyatta Hardison’s initial Sept. 27 video of the performance of the Andra Day song “Rise Up” has been viewed more than 3.5 million times, and the choir’s profile has grown in recent months. In October, it performed live on “Good Morning America,” and last month, it collaborated with Common and Day herself on “The View.”

