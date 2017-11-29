Ravens roll out designs, inspirations for annual 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

More than 500 NFL players wore customized cleats during Week 13 last year to showcase the causes most important to them, from Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) to Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (The HEARTest Yard initiative).

This week, at least 13 Ravens will participate in the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. Players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by later auctioning their cleats at NFL Auction; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to the charities selected by players.

Here’s a look at some of the Ravens’ colorful kicks:

Joe Flacco: Special Olympics Maryland

Za’Darius Smith: American Diabetes Association

Maxx Williams: Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Brandon Williams: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore

Carl Davis: Trenchwork Foundation

Anthony Levine Sr.: Anthony Levine 4every1 Foundation

Benjamin Watson: International Justice Mission

Brandon Carr: Carr Cares Foundation

Breshad Perriman: The Breshad Perriman Foundation

Chris Wormley: Orangewood Foundation

Jeremy Maclin: JMac Gives Back

Jimmy Smith: Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality

Matt Skura: Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Morgan Cox: The Grace Institute

Ronnie Stanley: Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter

