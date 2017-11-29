Ravens roll out designs, inspirations for annual 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

More than 500 NFL players wore customized cleats during Week 13 last year to showcase the causes most important to them, from Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) to Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (The HEARTest Yard initiative).
This week, at least 13 Ravens will participate in the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. Players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by later auctioning their cleats at NFL Auction; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to the charities selected by players.
Here’s a look at some of the Ravens’ colorful kicks:
Joe Flacco: Special Olympics Maryland
Za’Darius Smith: American Diabetes Association
Maxx Williams: Colorectal Cancer Alliance
Brandon Williams: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore
Carl Davis: Trenchwork Foundation
Anthony Levine Sr.: Anthony Levine 4every1 Foundation
Benjamin Watson: International Justice Mission
Brandon Carr: Carr Cares Foundation
Breshad Perriman: The Breshad Perriman Foundation
Chris Wormley: Orangewood Foundation
Jeremy Maclin: JMac Gives Back
Jimmy Smith: Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality
Matt Skura: Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
Morgan Cox: The Grace Institute
Ronnie Stanley: Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter