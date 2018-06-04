Even M&T Bank Stadium rocked the red during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Baltimore has seen a lot of the Washington Capitals lately. The Orioles have noted red-rockers Buck Showalter and Manny Machado. Baltimore bars have drawn big crowds for the team’s Stanley Cup Final run. And a whole lot of locals are watching at home, too.

On Monday night, M&T Bank Stadium joined in on the fun.

The Capitals routed the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, 6-2, moving within a win of the first championship in franchise history.

It’s up to you whether that matters.

