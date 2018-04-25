NFL mock draft roundup: Maryland's DJ Moore catches up to Calvin Ridley as Ravens' top pick

Three weeks ago, Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore was nowhere to be found in the Ravens’ imagined plans. Mock NFL drafts had Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley or Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington, among others, headed to Baltimore with the No. 16 overall pick, but not the former Terps star.

One day from the start of the draft, much has changed. Moore is now NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock’s No. 1 wide receiver prospect, just ahead of Ridley, and also the most popular Ravens target in the first round: Among 24 recent mock drafts, Moore was the Ravens’ pick in six. Ridley was in just five.

Click on the photos above for a look at why Moore is rising, which quarterback might be in the mix and the safety who could be the team’s pick at No. 16.

