Some Ravens to trade football for cornhole at fundraiser for Matt Stover's philanthropy fund

For Matt Stover and a handful of Ravens players, it’ll be Monday Night Cornhole.

Stover is hosting a Beltway Boards + Brews Celebrity Cornhole Tournament fundraiser at the Baltimore Museum of Industry for his Players Philanthropy Fund, which helps maximize players’ charitable giving while protecting their finances and reputation.

Stover, who retired as a Raven in 2011 after 19 seasons in the NFL, co-founded the organization that year with Seth McDonnell and Emil Kallina. Among his first clients: former teammate Ed Reed, who oversees the Ed Reed Foundation.

“I saw how easy it was and how simple it was going to be for pro athletes or any athlete to do it,” Stover said of helping players with their own charitable groups.

The cornhole tournament should at least be more competitive than the Ravens’ last game. Kicker Justin Tucker, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and cornerback Brandon Carr are among those Ravens expected to attend, along with Mid-Atlantic Sports Network's Jim Hunter, the Orioles' Mike Wright and lacrosse star Paul Rabil (Johns Hopkins).

Golf would be Stover’s preference, he acknowledged with a chuckle, but “not everybody can play golf,” he said. Plus, he added: “Have you heard of anybody ever having a charity cornhole event to raise funds?”

Stover has kept in touch with football outside of work, too. He helps coach his son’s eighth-grade Hamilton Tigers football team and still follows the Ravens, for whom he played 13 seasons en route to Ring of Honor distinction.

“Right now, they’re still trying to define who they are,” he said of the team. “They lost Joe Flacco maybe for a game or two. … The defense stepped up, but can they play consistently? So really what I think is the identity is what they’re after. They’re trying to figure out that. And it’s about time that they find out what it is. And I think that it was telling [Thursday] night with regard to that. They’ve got to really rely on their defense. Special teams are going to be solid. The offense has to do a good enough job maintaining field position and getting points on the board when they can.”

Tickets for Monday night’s event, which includes dinner and drink tickets, start at $75 and can be purchased here.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer