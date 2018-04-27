Lamar Jackson: Ravens 'going to get a Super Bowl out of me'

The highlight of the Ravens’ first round of the NFL draft Thursday night was their selection of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick.

The runner-up was what Jackson said to the NFL Network’s Deion Sanders right after.

After saying there was “nothing” he would’ve done differently to help his draft stock, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner was asked what he would bring to the Ravens.

The technically correct answer: a quarterback controversy with Joe Flacco that the Ravens’ incumbent hasn’t had to endure in his Baltimore career.

The real answer: something much better.

“They’re going to get a Super Bowl out of me,” he told Sanders. “Believe that.”

Ravens officials said after Jackson’s selection Thursday that Flacco is still the team’s starting quarterback this season. Jackson’s arrival should at least challenge that notion.

