Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson might already be better than Joe Flacco — in 'Madden,' that is

The much-anticipated Ravens quarterback competition has yet to materialize on the team’s practice fields. But it probably will in your video game console of choice.

With a 79 overall rating in “Madden NFL 19,” first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson is the second-best rookie quarterback in the series’ coming installment, ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' Josh Rosen (78 overall), New York Jets' Sam Darnold (75) and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (74). Only Baker Mayfield (81), the Cleveland Browns' No. 1 overall pick, fared better.

Jackson might not project as consistent a passer in “Madden” as incumbent starter Joe Flacco — the rookie’s rating is boosted by elite speed and running skills — but he might already be rated higher overall, if not on the depth chart.

Flacco started last season as an 81 overall, only to fall to a 78. In early game footage, Flacco was down to 77. (That rating, of course, is subject to change, as Jackson is rated only a 67 in the same footage.)

Even with Jackson’s high rating, the Ravens are light on star power. Guard Marshal Yanda, at 88 overall, is the team's highest-rated player. Following Yanda are a cornerback (Jimmy Smith), a kicker (Justin Tucker) and a punter (Sam Koch).

“Madden” is set to release for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Aug. 10.

