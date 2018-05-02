Vegas doesn't think Lamar Jackson will unseat Joe Flacco as the Ravens' starter, either

With a five-word declaration that will be repeated for as long as it’s true and then again when it’s demonstrably not, John Harbaugh brushed off any notion of a Ravens quarterback competition.

“Joe Flacco is our quarterback,” the coach said minutes after the team took another quarterback, Heisman Trophy-winning Lamar Jackson of Louisville, in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday.

Flacco himself has remained mum on the subject, but those around him, Jackson included, have given no indication that a quarterback controversy is imminent in Baltimore.

Which probably explains why Las Vegas oddsmakers think Flacco’s job is secure for now, too.

Sports betting website Bovada has Jackson as the first-round quarterback most likely to start the fewest games in 2018, behind the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Rosen and New York Jets’ Sam Darnold.

Even in disappointing seasons, Flacco has been a fixture as the Ravens’ QB1. He has started all 16 regular-season games in nine of his 10 NFL seasons, the lone exception coming in 2015, when he tore his ACL and MCL in a Week 11 game.

