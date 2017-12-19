On Sunday, Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa got a win — and a baby girl

Nothing about Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa’s game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns was especially memorable. Unless you count what happened pregame.

On Monday, Correa announced that his partner, Nicole Wilson, had given birth to a 7-pound baby girl, Reign Ku’uipomaikeapoalewa Correa, at 10:37 a.m. Sunday in Baltimore.

“My God has blessed me with a gift I’m forever grateful for and humbled to call this little girl my daughter,” Correa wrote on Instagram.

Wilson and Correa both went to Boise State, she as a softball player and he as a football star who was taken No. 42 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.

After a disappointing rookie year, Correa impressed in the offseason, and coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence that he would earn a starting job next to C.J. Mosley. But his defensive snaps dwindled considerably after Week 4, and in the Ravens’ win Sunday in Cleveland, he saw time only on special teams.

It’s unclear whether Correa was present for the baby’s birth. On Instagram, he wrote: “Football does not define what kind of man I am but being a father to this little girl does.”

