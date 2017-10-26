MLB asks, 'Who's the real JT?' Justin Tucker suggests it's not Justin Turner or Timberlake

Two very important JTs were in Los Angeles on Wednesday night: Justin Turner, the Dodgers’ third baseman who does his best Babe Ruth impression every postseason, and pop star Justin Timberlake, taking in Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros with his wife, Jessica Biel.

Which led to a very natural question from the managers of Major League Baseball’s social media accounts: “Who's the real JT?”

Thousands of commenters replied to the Instagram post. Some said Turner. Some said Timberlake. Others suggested John Tavares, J.T. Barrett and Justin Trudeau. One said John Tyler, the 10th U.S. president.

One very famous JT had another idea.

Turner only plays a sport. Timberlake mainly sings. Justin Tucker plays a sport and sings. The choice is clear.

