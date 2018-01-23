Ex-Raven Justin Forsett to pitch company on Sunday's 'Shark Tank'

Former Raven Justin Forsett is still looking for the next move to make.

The retired running back announced Tuesday that he will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” on Sunday to pitch ShowerPill, a company he developed with former California teammates Wale Forrester and Wendell Hunter that makes body wipes.

Because the episode already has been taped, Forsett can’t say whether the sharks — in this case, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Alex Rodriguez — got involved with his company.

Forsett made over $11 million in his NFL career, according to Spotrac, but a few minutes on prime-time television won’t hurt. The episode airs at 9 p.m.

