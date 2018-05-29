Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis had suicidal thoughts after end of NFL career

Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis said he has battled suicidal thoughts since he left football almost a decade ago.

In a Bleacher Report profile, Lewis, 38, detailed his struggles living with the fallout of a punishing nine-year NFL career and his professional failures outside the sport. There are the bouts with memory loss, the all-too-common headaches, the deviated septum. There was the failed trucking company and the Super Bowl ring he had to pawn off.

It all got so bad, he said, that "you think about death," said Lewis, who last played in 2009. “I've thought about suicide. I've thought about ending it all.”

Lewis said the death of three former Ravens linemen — Orlando Bobo (heart and liver failure), Orlando Brown (diabetic ketoacidosis) and Atholton football coach Damion Cook (heart attack) — made him consider whether suicide wasn’t a better way out.

"You just have those thoughts about should you end it?" Lewis told Bleacher Report. "I can only imagine with sleep apnea and heart attacks and heart disease. Who wants to go out like that?”

But he said the dark thoughts never became a real plan, and that his depression manifests only about twice a week, leaving him with a kind of blank “sadness.” (Lewis has declined to go on the antidepressants his doctor has recommended.)

Lewis’ business ventures and family life sustain him now. The NFL, he said, is unwilling to help. Lewis said he has requested disability payments from the league three times, only to be denied each time. He attributes the refusal partly to his involvement in a lawsuit against the NFL over brain injuries and partly to what he called the league’s narrow definition of a disability.

But Smith pledges to stay active in spite of his post-playing career limitations.

"Whatever happens, happens. I won't be sitting on my ass. If that does happen, then it's time for me to sit on my ass," Lewis said, referring to his former Ravens teammate, linebacker and current Ravens senior adviser to player engagement O.J. Brigance. "Seeing his fight, and everything he's going through, his wife is right there with him. Seeing a guy like that … you talk to him and he talks through the device he has. He feels everything, but he just can't push it out."

