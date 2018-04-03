Former Ravens offensive lineman Edwin Mulitalo named coach of Division III Southern Virginia

Former Ravens offensive lineman Edwin Mulitalo was named football coach at Division III Southern Virginia on Friday.

The Ravens took Mulitalo in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL draft, and the Arizona alumnus went on to start 102 games in Baltimore, including Super Bowl XXV. A triceps injury in 2006 ended the guard’s tenure with the Ravens and led to Mulitalo’s release the following March, and he spent the final two seasons of his 10-year career with the Detroit Lions.

After retiring, Mulitalo served as the offensive line coach at Herriman High (Utah), spent 3½ years in American Samoa with his family as a teacher and rugby coach and worked as a volunteer coach at Big Sky Conference school Southern Utah.

Mulitalo arrived in 2016 with then-coach Joe DuPaix as the Knights’ defensive line coach, and was promoted to defensive coordinator last year. Southern Virginia has gone 2-8 each of the past two seasons, finishing ninth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference both times.

"Coach Mulitalo is a great man and a great coach with strong relationships and universal respect of the players and coaching staff," school President Reed N. Wilcox said in a release. "We're confident that our Super Bowl champion head coach Mulitalo, with a fantastic assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in Danny DuPaix, will lead a seamless transition to take the team on to the next level."

Joe DuPaix left his post after being named named slotbacks coach at Navy, where he worked from 2008 to 2010.

