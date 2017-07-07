Former Raven Ed Reed is ranked No. 4 safety of all time, laughs

Ed Reed, you’ve just been ranked the No. 4 safety of all time by Gil Brandt, a former longtime Dallas Cowboys personnel executive and current NFL.com senior analyst and SiriusXM NFL Radio host.

You’re ahead of Eric Weddle, ahead of John Lynch, ahead of Ronnie Lott.

You’re also behind Troy Polamalu.

How do you feel?

While Reed’s company on the list is indeed legendary, I don’t think that “Lol” is a shout-out to a “League of Legends.” No, probably not.

Fans of Reed and the Ravens have memorized his resume by now — 64 interceptions, NFL-record 1,590 return yards, nine Pro Bowl selections, 2004 Defensive Player of the Year Award — so here are prominent NFL types who probably also would disagree with Reed’s ranking.

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan (2011): “A first-ballot Hall of Famer, in my opinion. The best safety that’s ever played.”

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (2012): “He's the best weak[-side] safety I've seen since I've been in the National Football League in my career. He's outstanding at pretty much everything, including blocking punts or returning punts or returning interceptions for touchdowns. The list goes on and on with him; it's just a question of pretty much anything he's out there for he's good at.”

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan (2012): “I can’t say he’s the best of all time because I haven’t seen everybody, but he’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen. There’s a reason people say he’s the best of all time: Because he plays like it.”

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (2012): “He is the best safety in the league, and has been, really, for this past decade.”

Former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason (2015): “If I had to choose [between Reed and Polamalu], I'd probably lean toward Ed, my former teammate. With what has been coming out lately, Troy appeared to deviate and improvise more which compromised his defense at times. Ed took his shots, but they were within the scheme, clearly rational decisions."

Just wait until Ray Lewis sees where he’s ranked on Brandt’s list of greatest linebackers. We might get even more inspirational tweets.

Twitter: @jonas_shaffer

Email: jshaffer@baltsun.com