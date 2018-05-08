Former Ravens cover $9,000 in adoption costs for BARCS' Pawject Runway event

Last year, Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel, were the behind-the-scenes stars of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s annual Pawject Runway event.

This year, they got some help from two other former Ravens.

BARCS announced on its Facebook page Monday night that Carolina Panthers wide receiver Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy, all of whom have taken in rescue pets, are donating a combined $9,000 to cover the adoption fees for Pawject Runway animals, "and then some."

Last year, the Smiths’ largesse covered the adoption fees for 46 cats and dogs. BARCS said on Facebook that Saturday’s Pawject Runway event at Royal Farms Arena led to “hundreds of applications” from potential adopters.

“They are all adopters and rescuers themselves and understand the importance of giving homeless and abused animals a second chance,” BARCS said of Smith, Jensen and Guy. “We are incredibly grateful and humbled to have these men in our corner.”

