After Orioles' worst season since 2011, TV ratings down 26 percent

TV ratings for the Orioles fell as the club did this season: hard.

According to Nielsen data examined by Forbes, the Orioles’ prime-time audience on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network fell 26 percent in 2017, the sixth-largest decline in baseball.

But even with the club’s worst season since 2011, ratings remained relatively robust. A year after finishing fourth in baseball in local viewership (Canada excluded), the Orioles finished fifth, down from a 7.30 rating to a 5.43. Each ratings point represents 1 percent of the total number of televisions in the designated market.



The Cleveland Indians finished in first with a 9.22 rating, followed by last season’s No. 1, the Kansas City Royals. The Boston Red Sox were third, the New York Yankees ninth, the Washington Nationals No. 11 and the Tampa Bay Rays No. 18.



Overall, league ratings in prime time fell 6 percent compared with last season, according to Forbes.



