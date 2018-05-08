How bad was Dylan Bundy's start? Even Looney Tunes offered the Orioles help

The Warner Bros. cartoon short "Baseball Bugs" was released in 1946, but one shot in particular still endures. Early in the action, the visiting Gas-House Gorillas are pummeling the Tea Totallers at New York's Polo Grounds. At one point, as the muscle-bound Gorillas smash each successive pitch out of the ballpark, the team forms a conga line around the base path.

Over the years, the scene has become a shorthand for blowout losses. Like the one Orioles starter Dylan Bundy suffered Tuesday night.

Bundy’s start against the Kansas City Royals was not only bad enough to get the conga-line GIF treatment, but also an offer of help from the Looney Tunes Twitter account itself. After all, Bugs Bunny eventually came to the rescue of the Tea Totallers. Why not the Orioles as well?

There was no helping the Orioles on Tuesday. After a start in which the team’s supposed ace claimed an unwanted line in Major League Baseball history, Twitter offered one way to absorb all of the night’s ridiculousness, from cartoons to fans literally falling over themselves.

Here are some of the highlights from the lowlight that was the Orioles’ 15-7 loss.

