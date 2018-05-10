An Orioles ballhawk came up with four home run balls in one game

Maybe the only Orioles fan who came away satisfied with Dylan Bundy’s historically bad start and the Orioles’ 15-7 loss Tuesday night was someone literally wearing the name of the struggling starter across his chest.

Alex Kopp, a self-described customs broker by day and ballhawk by night, snagged four of the eight home run balls hit at Camden Yards.

Positioned in right field, Kopp came up with Mike Moustakas' 410-foot homer and Alex Gordon's 386-foot slam in the first inning. The next inning, he got Chris Davis' 421-foot long ball. And he ended his prodigious night by getting a handle on Moustakas' fifth-inning, 389-foot homer.

The last might have been the most impressive, considering where it landed.

Daily Recap: Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez hit back-to-back-to-back jacks in part of a 10-run 1st inning in the Royals' win About Major League Baseball: Major Lea ... Daily Recap: Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez hit back-to-back-to-back jacks in part of a 10-run 1st inning in the Royals' win About Major League Baseball: Major Lea ... SEE MORE VIDEOS

It helps to be among small company — the announced attendance was just 10,863 — but the results speak for themselves. The Orioles’ Davis has hit four home runs this season. Kopp got four of them in one game.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer